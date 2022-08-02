Left Menu

Delhi: 'Juveniles' held for committing robbery in Najafgarh, shooting at owner

Updated: 02-08-2022 19:45 IST
Two youths were apprehended for allegedly robbing a jewellery shop and firing at the brother of the owner on Tuesday in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said.

A caller reported the incident around 12 pm at Najafgarh Police Station saying that someone had fired at his brother, a senior police officer said.

Police found that a silver jewellery shop was targeted by two men. Rajesh, the brother of owner Mukesh, who was present at the shop during the robbery was shot at, the officer said.

The two men looted around Rs 25,000 from the cash box of the shop and shot Rajesh, 46, in his right jaw. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

In one of the CCTV footage, the two accused were seen running from a street with one of them carrying a gun in his hand, they said.

Scouring other CCTVs, police managed to narrow down their location to Haibatpur area of Najafgarh. They were on the roof of a building, they said.

Around 2.40 pm, when police went to catch them, one of them opened fire.

Police shot two rounds hitting one of the accused in his leg.

Both the accused have claimed to be 17 years of age and residents of Jhajjar district of Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said.

They said that they, along with their three other associates, had come to Najafgarh to commit robberies. They had come on a bike stolen from Badli area in Jhajjar.

The other accused have been identified and raids are on to nab them, police said, adding the injured robber was sent to a hospital.

Age of both the accused is being checked, they said.

