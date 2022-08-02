Gehlot's Aug 3, 4 tour prog cancelled over health reason
02-08-2022
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has cancelled his scheduled tour to Udaipur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad on August 3 and 4 owing to his ill health, an official source said. The source said doctors advised Gehlot rest for the next two to three days following a complaint of a viral infection.
Consequently, he said the CM's upcoming tour to Udaipur, Abu Road and Ahmedabad on August 3 and 4 has been cancelled.
