Implement rainwater harvesting scheme, Delhi HC asks fighting neighbours; quashes FIRs

The Delhi High Court has ordered quashing of cross-FIRs filed by two groups of neighbours following a fight, after they assured they will execute a rainwater harvesting scheme and look after its upkeep for 10 years.

In his order, Justice Jasmeet Singh said the time of the police, which could have been utilised for addressing the needs of the society, got consumed in handling the fight between the squabbling neighbours of Fatehpur Beri village. He noted, since the neighbours have come to a compromise, they should do something for the benefit of the society, and agreed to a proposal that they will pool in resources, including manpower, for a rainwater harvesting plant and maintain it.

“(The parties concerned) state and undertake that they will implement a water harvesting scheme at village Fatehpur Beri, Delhi and will ensure it to be a success and look after the same for a period of 10 years. They shall file a 6-monthly progress report in this Court with photographs,” said the court in its order dated July 26.

“(The parties concerned) will provide necessary financial resources and manpower to install and implement the water harvesting as well as to maintain the same for at least a period of 10 years. The needful will be done within a period of four weeks from today,” the judge said in the order.

The court was hearing petitions by the neighbours, who are also relatives, for quashing two cross-FIRs over a fight that resulted in injuries to some of them.

The court, in its order, noted there were allegations of assault and criminal force with the intent to outrage the modesty of women involved in the incident.

The two sides told the court they regretted their actions and undertook not to repeat them in future.

