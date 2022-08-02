Left Menu

Bank fraud: ED attaches 75 properties of Surana Group

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached 75 immovable properties including 67 windmills, valued at Rs 113.32 crore in total, of Chennai-based Surana Group of Companies under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act. The action is in connection with the three cases of bank fraud involving Rs 3986 crore of Principal Outstanding Amount to the Public Sector Banks., said the ED.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:19 IST
Bank fraud: ED attaches 75 properties of Surana Group
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached 75 immovable properties including 67 windmills, valued at Rs 113.32 crore in total, of Chennai-based Surana Group of Companies under the provisions of the Money Laundering Act.The action is in connection with the three cases of bank fraud involving Rs 3986 crore of Principal Outstanding Amount to the Public Sector Banks., said the ED. ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of three FIRs by the Central Bureau of Investigation, BF and SB, Bengaluru registered against M/s Surana Industries Limited and Others, M/s Surana Power Limited and Others, and M/s Surana Corporation Limited and Others.

Based on the investigations conducted as detailed above, 67 windmills with land valued at Rs 51.69 Crore and various immovable properties valued at Rs 61.63 Crore of Shri Ramlal Jain, who amalgamated the Proceeds of Crime into his regular business and totally valued at Rs 113.32 Crore were provisionally attached under the provisions of PMLA. The other immovable properties valued at Rs 61.63 crore belong to Ramlal Jain, who amalgamated the proceeds of the crime into his regular business.

Investigations have revealed that these three companies of Surana Group have defrauded the banks by floating a web of shell companies wherein they appointed its employees/ relatives as Directors/ Proprietors/ Partners and indulged in paper transactions with them without actual movement of goods, the credit capital of the banks were round tripped/ layered to the personal accounts of the promoters of the company by projecting the bank funds as unsecured loans from their associate shell companies and same funds were then subsequently infused in the main Group Companies as part of the Promoters contribution to enhance the DP limits. It was also revealed during investigations that Surana Group has companies in Cayman Island as well as the British Virgin Islands in the name of dummy directors and siphoned off money to park in those companies.

For the said purpose, they established four companies in Singapore and exported goods to them and the money receivable from them was written off in the book of accounts in India. Further, some diverted funds were used to purchase movable/ immovables properties in the names of various benami persons/ companies. These actions of the Promoters/ officials of the Surana Group led to the accounts becoming irregular which ultimately led to accounts becoming NPA and leading to an amount of Rs 3986 Crore as the Principal Outstanding amount to the banks.

Based on the investigations conducted, Shri Dinesh Chand Surana, MD of M/s Surana Industries Limited and M/s Surana Power Ltd, Shri Vijay Raj Surana, MD of M/s Surana Corporation Limited, and two dummy directors of shell companies viz. Shri P Anand and Shri I Prabhakaran, was arrested on July 12. The Hon'ble Principal Session Judge at Chennai remanded them to Judicial Custody. Further Investigation is underway into the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022