U.S. targets MMK, Putin associate -Treasury website

The United States has issued a fresh round of sanctions on Russia, including against metals company MMK as well as a reported associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to a notice published on the U.S. Treasury website on Tuesday.

The sanctions target Publichnoe Aktsionernoe Obschestvo Magnitogorskiy Metallurgicheskiy Kombinat (MMK) and Alina Kabaeva, who reportedly is in a relationship with Putin. The Russian president has denied any such ties.

