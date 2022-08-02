Left Menu

Police officials on traffic duty to face action if they use mobile phones: Kerala HC

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:13 IST
Police officials engaged in traffic duty will face action if they use mobile phones, the Kerala High Court said on Tuesday.

Justice Amit Rawal, in proceedings initiated by the court on its own against the use of mobile phones of traffic police while on duty, said public can inform the higher officials about the mobile usage through photos or videos. The court also said the city police commissioner can take note of the complaints and initiate action accordingly.

