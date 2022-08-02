CBI books two former officials of Delhi Metro in graft case

The CBI has booked two former senior officials of Delhi Metro - Executive Director Prashant Rao and Deputy General Manager Madan Pal - for alleged graft in giving a contract for Fibre Optical Transmission Systems to a private company in 2013, officials said. The private company, Tejas Network Ltd, which was awarded the tender for the installation of Fibre Optical Transmission Systems and Wide Area Network System for phase 3 of Delhi Metro, has also been named in the FIR, they said. The agency had carried out searches at eight locations at the premises of accused officials and the company, they said. The agency received information that the Income Tax department had conducted a raid at the premises of Tejas Network Ltd in which certain documents were seized which indicated that bribe was paid to certain public servants of DMRC and other organisation in obtaining some contracts. ''The documents included WhatsApp chats and loose sheets indicating the percent of cuts given to employees of DMRC for getting projects from them,'' the CBI FIR alleged. The CBI has alleged that department vigilance of DMRC had also conducted the investigation into the allegations of irregularities in awarding the contract, officials said. The agency obtained the sanction from the government against Rao and Pal before proceeding to register a case against the officials and Tejas Network under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

