BRIEF-Ukraine's Naftogaz Commences Consent Solicitation In Relation To Outstanding U.S. Notes Due 2022, 2024 And 2026

Aug 2 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S NAFTOGAZ - COMMENCES A CONSENT SOLICITATION IN RELATION TO THE OUTSTANDING U.S NOTES DUE 2022, NOTES DUE 2024 AND NOTES DUE 2026

* NAFTOGAZ SAYS PROPOSAL INCLUDES DEFERRING PAYMENTS ON EACH SERIES BY TWO YEARS AND ADDITIONAL INTEREST PAYMENT ON EACH SERIES

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)