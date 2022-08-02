Left Menu

Unidentified persons booked for cow slaughtering in Rajasthan village

Villagers tried to block the road near the police station after one cow was found dead in a field, and another in injured state in Sonokhar village, Jurehra Police Station SHO Santosh Kumar said.He said that a veterinary doctor examined the injured cow and sent it to Gaushala for treatment. The samples of the dead cow were also sent for examination, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-08-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 22:39 IST
A case of cow slaughtering was registered against unidentified persons on Tuesday in Bharatpur district after remains of a cow were found, police said. Villagers tried to block the road near the police station after one cow was found dead in a field, and another in injured state in Sonokhar village, Jurehra Police Station SHO Santosh Kumar said.

He said that a veterinary doctor examined the injured cow and sent it to Gaushala for treatment. The samples of the dead cow were also sent for examination, he said. Kumar said that the case was filed on the complaint of Gajendra, a villager, and the matter is being investigated. The traffic was resumed after locals were placated with assurance of action against the accused, he said.

