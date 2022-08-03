Farmer commits suicide after rain ruins crops

A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district on Tuesday morning as his entire cotton crop was badly damaged due to heavy rains, police said.

The deceased was identified as Fanindra Khemraj Milmile (50), a resident of Nandagomukh village in Saoner tehsil. After seeing his cotton crop damaged due to rain, a depressed Milmile allegedly consumed pesticide at home.

The family members rushed him to a hospital where he died, said a police official.

Further probe is on, he added.

