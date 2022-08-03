Left Menu

Farmer commits suicide after rain ruins crops

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:00 IST
Farmer commits suicide after rain ruins crops
  • Country:
  • India

A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district on Tuesday morning as his entire cotton crop was badly damaged due to heavy rains, police said.

The deceased was identified as Fanindra Khemraj Milmile (50), a resident of Nandagomukh village in Saoner tehsil. After seeing his cotton crop damaged due to rain, a depressed Milmile allegedly consumed pesticide at home.

The family members rushed him to a hospital where he died, said a police official.

Further probe is on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022