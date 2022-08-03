Farmer commits suicide after rain ruins crops
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A farmer allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur district on Tuesday morning as his entire cotton crop was badly damaged due to heavy rains, police said.
The deceased was identified as Fanindra Khemraj Milmile (50), a resident of Nandagomukh village in Saoner tehsil. After seeing his cotton crop damaged due to rain, a depressed Milmile allegedly consumed pesticide at home.
The family members rushed him to a hospital where he died, said a police official.
Further probe is on, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Fanindra Khemraj Milmile
- Saoner tehsil
- Milmile
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maha: Man killed after two-wheeler rams into stationary truck in Nagpur
Maha rains: Crops on 1.35 lakh ha land damaged in Nagpur division
Nagpur man sets himself afire along with wife, son in car; he dies, other two survive
Langurs stranded on water-logged electricity tower in Nagpur; artificial bridge made to rescue them
Nagpur: Man suspects youth is in love with his mother, kills him