Al Qaeda leader's killing risks greater anti-American violence, State Dept warns

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 03:22 IST
The killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the United States may prompt al Qaeda supporters to target U.S. facilities or citizens with the potential for more anti-American violence, the State Department warned on Tuesday.

"Following al-Zawahiri’s death, supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organizations, may seek to attack U.S. facilities, personnel, or citizens," the State Department said in a Worldwide Caution Update. "The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

