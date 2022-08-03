Taiwan's Tsai thanks Pelosi for support, says island will not back down
The pair met in Taipei on Wednesday as part of Pelosi's visit to the island which has drawn fierce criticism from China, and has prompted Beijing to announce a raft of military exercises and summon the U.S. ambassador. Tsai also told Pelosi on Wednesday that she is one of Taiwan's most devoted friends and thanked her for her unwavering support on the international stage.
Tsai also told Pelosi on Wednesday that she is one of Taiwan's most devoted friends and thanked her for her unwavering support on the international stage. Tsai added that Taiwan is a reliable partner of the United States and will continue to work with the U.S. to strengthen collaboration in security, economic development and supply chains.
