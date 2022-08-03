Left Menu

Taiwan defence ministry says Chinese drills seriously violated island's sovereignty

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 03-08-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 09:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that Chinese military drills have violated United Nations rules, invaded Taiwan's territorial space and amount to a blockade of its air and sea, amid high tensions as U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the island.

Taiwan's defence ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, counter any move that violates territorial sovereignty and enhance its alertness level with the principle of not asking for war.

The defence ministry added during a news conference on Wednesday that China continues to launch psychological warfare on Taiwan, and that citizens should not believe in rumours and report any fake news to the government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

