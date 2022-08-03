Left Menu

Mamata congratulates Indian TT team for winning gold in CWG

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the Indian table tennis team for winning gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in UKs Birmingham. She described their win as an incredible success which was well-deserved.Congratulations to the sportspersons Their incredible success is well-deserved.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 10:57 IST
Mamata congratulates Indian TT team for winning gold in CWG
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated the Indian table tennis team for winning gold in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in UK's Birmingham. She described their win as an ''incredible success'' which was ''well-deserved''.

''Congratulations to the sportspersons! Men's table tennis team comprising Sharath Kamal Achanta, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai & Sanil Shetty won gold at CWG 2022. Their incredible success is well-deserved. This milestone will inspire many across the nation,'' Banerjee tweeted. The Indian table tennis team won gold in the men's team event on Tuesday defeating Singapore 3-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
2
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022