Left Menu

MP: Seven killed, several injured in two road accidents

Seven persons were killed and as many others injured in two road accidents in Dhar and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

PTI | Dhar | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:08 IST
MP: Seven killed, several injured in two road accidents
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven persons were killed and as many others injured in two road accidents in Dhar and Satna districts of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday. Both the accidents took place on Tuesday, they said.

Four persons were killed when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car near Dehri village, around 90 kms from Dhar district headquarters, under Bag police station limits on Tuesday night, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dilip Singh Bilwal said. All four victims, who were aged between 25 and 49 years, died on the spot, he said. ''After hitting the motorcycle, the car overturned,'' he said, adding that its driver fled after leaving the vehicle on the spot.

In Satna district, three women were killed when a jeep overturned into a canal near village Khairhani, some 70 kms from the district headquarters, in the afternoon, said Ramnagar Police Station in-charge Rohit Yadav.

Seven other persons travelling in the same vehicle suffered injuries and were admitted to different hospitals, he said.

Three of the seriously injured were referred to Rewa for treatment, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022