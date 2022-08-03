Left Menu

J-K prisons dept gets new chief; Dass posted as commissioner, civil-military liaison

03-08-2022
  • Country:
  • India

IPS officer H K Lohia was appointed as the new DGP of the Prisons Department on Wednesday as the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered transfers and postings of five senior officers.

B Srinivas, who was posted as DGP Prisons in May last year and was also holding additional charge of Director, Fire & Emergency Services in the Union Territory, is transferred and posted as Commandant General, Home Guard/Civil Defence and State Disaster Response Force, vice Lohia.

''The post of Commandant General, Home Guard, Civil Defence and SDRF, J&K, is declared to be equivalent in rank and status to that of DGP, till held by the officer (Srinivas)'', the home department said in an order.

Garib Dass, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), is transferred and posted as Commissioner, Civil-Military Liaison, home department, against an available vacancy.

According to the order, Dass shall be headquartered at Police Headquarters, Jammu.

Alok Kumar, IGP (CIV), Police Headquarters, upon his promotion to the grade of ADGP, is transferred and posted as Director, Fire and Emergency Services, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Bhim Sen Tuti, awaiting posting in Police headquarters, is posted as IGP (Headquarters), vice Dass. Tuti shall also hold the additional charge of the post of IGP (CIV) PHQ, the order said.

