Inspection team heads for first Ukraine grain ship off Turkish coast

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 12:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A team of inspectors headed off on a boat to check the first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime on Wednesday, footage on state broadcaster TRT Haber showed, a day after it anchored in the Black Sea off Turkey's coast.

The ship Razoni, carrying 26,527 tonnes of corn to Lebanon, departed Ukraine's Odesa port on Monday and was to be inspected by Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel who are working at a Joint Coordination Centre in nearby Istanbul.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

