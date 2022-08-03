Left Menu

Pope on Lebanon blast anniversary: Truth can never be hidden

The investigation into the disaster has been blocked for months by Lebanese political powers, who have ensured that no one has to date been held accountable.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 03-08-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:59 IST
Pope on Lebanon blast anniversary: Truth can never be hidden
Pope Francis (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis marked the second anniversary of the Lebanon port explosion by insisting Wednesday that truth and justice "can never be hidden", in an apparent reference to the stalled investigation into the disaster.

Francis made the comments at the end of his weekly general audience, the first after his monthlong summer break.

Recalling the upcoming anniversary, Francis said he was praying for the families of the victims "of that disastrous event and the dear Lebanese people".

"I pray that each one may be consoled by faith, and comforted by justice and truth that can never be hidden," he said.

The Aug 4, 2020, detonation of ammonium nitrate at the port was one of the world's biggest non-nuclear blasts. It killed at least 215 people, injured more than 6,000 and sent pressure waves across the capital. The investigation into the disaster has been blocked for months by Lebanese political powers, who have ensured that no one has to date been held accountable. Many Lebanese blame the government's longtime corruption and mismanagement for the tragedy.

Francis prayed for Lebanon to be reborn and remain true to its "vocation as a land of peace and pluralism where different religious communities can live in fraternity".

Francis, 85, had been planning to travel to Lebanon this past spring, but strained knee ligaments forced him to postpone the trip. No new date has been set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022