Three senior UP cadre IAS officers seek voluntary retirement

Three senior Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officers have sought voluntary retirement, officials said here on Wednesday.

Those who sought retirement are 1987-batch officer Renuka Kumar, 1988-batch officer Juthika Patankar and 2003-batch officer Vikas Gothalwal (2003), they said.

The official reasons for their seeking voluntary retirement are not known.

Sources, however, said while Patankar cited personal reasons, Gothalwal has cited health reasons in his plea. Senior officers are tight-lipped on the issue.

Kumar, known for her campaign under the banner of UP IAS Association in early 1990s to identify top three corrupt officers in the cadre, was on Central deputation and repatriated to Uttar Pradesh last month.

She is due to retire on June 30 next year.

Patankar, who held the post of the Principal Secretary to UP Governor Ram Naik, was also on deputation and due to retire on Jan 31, 2024.

IAS officer Vikas Gothalwal, who is on study leave in the UK, has also sought permission to quit the job before time. Gothalwal's wife Amrita Soni is also a UP cadre IAS officer.

The officers have sent the copies of letters to the chief secretary and officials concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)