Left Menu

Three senior UP cadre IAS officers seek voluntary retirement

Senior officers are tight-lipped on the issue.Kumar, known for her campaign under the banner of UP IAS Association in early 1990s to identify top three corrupt officers in the cadre, was on Central deputation and repatriated to Uttar Pradesh last month.She is due to retire on June 30 next year.Patankar, who held the post of the Principal Secretary to UP Governor Ram Naik, was also on deputation and due to retire on Jan 31, 2024.IAS officer Vikas Gothalwal, who is on study leave in the UK, has also sought permission to quit the job before time.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 03-08-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 15:04 IST
Three senior UP cadre IAS officers seek voluntary retirement
  • Country:
  • India

Three senior Uttar Pradesh cadre IAS officers have sought voluntary retirement, officials said here on Wednesday.

Those who sought retirement are 1987-batch officer Renuka Kumar, 1988-batch officer Juthika Patankar and 2003-batch officer Vikas Gothalwal (2003), they said.

The official reasons for their seeking voluntary retirement are not known.

Sources, however, said while Patankar cited personal reasons, Gothalwal has cited health reasons in his plea. Senior officers are tight-lipped on the issue.

Kumar, known for her campaign under the banner of UP IAS Association in early 1990s to identify top three corrupt officers in the cadre, was on Central deputation and repatriated to Uttar Pradesh last month.

She is due to retire on June 30 next year.

Patankar, who held the post of the Principal Secretary to UP Governor Ram Naik, was also on deputation and due to retire on Jan 31, 2024.

IAS officer Vikas Gothalwal, who is on study leave in the UK, has also sought permission to quit the job before time. Gothalwal's wife Amrita Soni is also a UP cadre IAS officer.

The officers have sent the copies of letters to the chief secretary and officials concerned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
4
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022