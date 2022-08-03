Left Menu

Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory to nation, says Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Lovepreet Singh for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory to the nation.The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:32 IST
Murmu Image Credit: Wikipedia
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated Lovepreet Singh for winning the bronze medal in weightlifting at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory to the nation.

The 24-year-old from Punjab lifted a total of 355 kg, including a new national record of 192 kg in clean and jerk, to finish third on the podium. He lifted 163 kg in snatch.

''Indian weightlifters continue to excel and bring glory for the nation. Congratulations to Lovepreet Singh for winning bronze medal in weightlifting at #CommonwealthGames. My best wishes to him for success in future events,'' the President tweeted. India has so far won eight weightlifting medals, including three gold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

