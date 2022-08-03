Kerala court bars arrest of writer till Friday

A court here that granted anticipatory bail to author and social activist 'Civic' Chandran in a sexual harassment case on Wednesday prevented the police from arresting him in the second harassment case till Friday.

The court said it would decide on his bail plea on that day. Chandran has been accused in two cases -- one wherein a writer, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community, alleged sexual harrassment by him during a book exhibition here in April and the other by another young writer during a book exhibition in February 2020. The police had registered the cases against Chandran, but has not been.able to arrest him as he has been at large since the first case was registered. Chandran was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on Tuesday.

