Left Menu

Kerala court bars arrest of writer till Friday

The police had registered the cases against Chandran, but has not been.able to arrest him as he has been at large since the first case was registered. Chandran was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on Tuesday.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-08-2022 17:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:38 IST
Kerala court bars arrest of writer till Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here that granted anticipatory bail to author and social activist 'Civic' Chandran in a sexual harassment case on Wednesday prevented the police from arresting him in the second harassment case till Friday.

The court said it would decide on his bail plea on that day. Chandran has been accused in two cases -- one wherein a writer, belonging to a Scheduled Tribe community, alleged sexual harrassment by him during a book exhibition here in April and the other by another young writer during a book exhibition in February 2020. The police had registered the cases against Chandran, but has not been.able to arrest him as he has been at large since the first case was registered. Chandran was granted anticipatory bail in the first case on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022