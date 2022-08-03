Blocking road to AICC HQs now a norm: Cong, Delhi Police says barricades put to avoid untoward situation

The road to AICC headquarters here was blocked on Wednesday with the Congress alleging this has become a norm rather than an exception while the police said barricades have been erected and its personnel deputed to avoid any untoward situation.

This came soon after the ED temporarily sealed the premises of Young Indian (YI) in the Congress-owned National Herald office in Delhi as part of an ongoing money laundering investigation. According to official sources, the temporary seal in the National Herald office was put in order to ''preserve the evidence'' which could not be collected as authorised representatives were not present during the raids on Tuesday.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh shared a video showing heavy police presence outside the AICC headquarters here and the road sealed for traffic.

''Delhi Police blocking the road to AICC Headquarters has become a norm rather than an exception! Why have they just done so is mysterious...,'' Ramesh tweeted. A senior Delhi police officer said, ''We have received inputs from our special branch that some protesters might gather at the Congress Office situated on Akbar Road. So, as a preventive measure, we have put barricades and deputed our personnel to avoid any untoward situation.'' On Tuesday, the ED raided the head office of the National Herald newspaper here and 11 other locations as part of its probe. The ED had earlier questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)