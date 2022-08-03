Left Menu

Two feared drowned in river in Nagpur district

A search is launched to trace Rahul Thombre 25 and Umesh Thakre 27 who are relatives. The incident occurred at Mauda town, nearly 40 km from Nagpur in the afternoon, a police official said. The duo remains untraceable and a search operation is underway, the official added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-08-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 18:47 IST
Two men are feared drowned in the Kanhan river in Maharashtra's Nagpur district while bathing on Wednesday, police said. A search is launched to trace Rahul Thombre (25) and Umesh Thakre (27) who are relatives. The incident occurred at Mauda town, nearly 40 km from Nagpur in the afternoon, a police official said. He said Thombre entered the river after returning from an event to mark the birth anniversary of Lok Shahir Annabhau Sathe.

''As he started drowning, Thakre tried to save him, but soon they disappeared into the river. Some villagers who witnessed the incident alerted the police. The duo remains untraceable and a search operation is underway,'' the official added.

