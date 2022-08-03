No value in engaging Myanmar generals unless progress made - Singapore

Further engagement with Myanmar's military rulers will be of limited value unless progress is demonstrated in implementing an agreed peace plan, Singapore's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, summarising discussions at a regional meeting.

Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) noted recent executions by the junta were a grave setback for ASEAN's peace process and disrespected the special envoy's efforts to find a solution to the conflict, the ministry said in a statement.

