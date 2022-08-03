Left Menu

Rajnath Singh enhances financial powers of AFMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:02 IST
Rajnath Singh enhances financial powers of AFMS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday enhanced financial powers of the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) that operates multiple hospitals for personnel, veterans and their kin across the country.

''The primary objective of the enhanced delegation of financial powers is to empower competent financial authorities at hospitals and below for procurement in medical stores in an efficient manner for urgent operational necessities and meeting essential medical requirements,'' the defence ministry's statement noted.

These powers will also promote ease of doing business as there will be quicker decision making at all levels, it mentioned. ''Rajnath Singh has approved the order on Medical Schedules of Powers 2022 (MSP-2022), enhancing the financial powers delegated to the AFMS,'' it said.

