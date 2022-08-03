Left Menu

Large fire erupts at warehouse outside Moscow, 11 injured

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:02 IST
A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, injuring at least 11 people, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia's leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow. Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalised.

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

