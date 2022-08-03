Left Menu

Taiwan says Chinese fighters crossed median line of Taiwan Strait

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 03-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 19:16 IST
Taiwan says Chinese fighters crossed median line of Taiwan Strait
  • Country:
  • Hong Kong

Taiwan scrambled jets on Wednesday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, a Taiwan defence ministry statement said about the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan strait.

It said 22 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022