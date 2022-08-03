Taiwan says Chinese fighters crossed median line of Taiwan Strait
Taiwan scrambled jets on Wednesday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, a Taiwan defence ministry statement said about the latest uptick in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan strait.
It said 22 Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.
