No goodwill yet from Myanmar junta to implement ASEAN peace plan - Indonesia foreign minister

Indonesia has not seen any commitment or "goodwill" from the Myanmar military junta to implement a peace plan that it agreed on with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its foreign minister said late Wednesday. She said ASEAN foreign ministers had agreed to put out a joint communique from the gathering and paragraphs on Myanmar were being deliberated.

No goodwill yet from Myanmar junta to implement ASEAN peace plan - Indonesia foreign minister
Indonesia has not seen any commitment or "goodwill" from the Myanmar military junta to implement a peace plan that it agreed on with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its foreign minister said late Wednesday. The 10-nation bloc of ASEAN, which is hosting a big international gathering this week, has pushed Myanmar to follow a peace "consensus" agreed last year.

Minister Retno Marsudi said in a video statement that some of the countries meeting said that there were "many broken promises" from the junta. She said ASEAN foreign ministers had agreed to put out a joint communique from the gathering and paragraphs on Myanmar were being deliberated.

