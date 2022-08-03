No goodwill yet from Myanmar junta to implement ASEAN peace plan - Indonesia foreign minister
Indonesia has not seen any commitment or "goodwill" from the Myanmar military junta to implement a peace plan that it agreed on with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its foreign minister said late Wednesday. She said ASEAN foreign ministers had agreed to put out a joint communique from the gathering and paragraphs on Myanmar were being deliberated.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia has not seen any commitment or "goodwill" from the Myanmar military junta to implement a peace plan that it agreed on with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), its foreign minister said late Wednesday. The 10-nation bloc of ASEAN, which is hosting a big international gathering this week, has pushed Myanmar to follow a peace "consensus" agreed last year.
Minister Retno Marsudi said in a video statement that some of the countries meeting said that there were "many broken promises" from the junta. She said ASEAN foreign ministers had agreed to put out a joint communique from the gathering and paragraphs on Myanmar were being deliberated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
East Timor hopes to join ASEAN under Indonesia presidency next year
East Timor hopes to join ASEAN when Indonesia chairs in 2023
Protests in Myanmar mark founder's 75th death anniversary
French company TotalEnergies definitely withdraws from Myanmar
Mali junta expels UN peacekeeping mission spokesman over tweets