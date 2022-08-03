Iraq's Sadr says parliament sit-in will continue till demands met
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 03-08-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 22:42 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraqi populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday told his supporters to continue their sit-in which occupies the Baghdad parliament until his demands which include early elections and unspecified constitutional changes are met.
The remarks, delivered in a televised address, are likely to prolong a political deadlock that has kept Iraq without an elected government for nearly 10 months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moqtada al-Sadr
- Baghdad
- Iraq
- Iraqi
Advertisement