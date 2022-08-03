Iraq's Sadr says parliament sit-in will continue till demands met

Iraqi populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr on Wednesday told his supporters to continue their sit-in which occupies the Baghdad parliament until his demands which include early elections and unspecified constitutional changes are met.

The remarks, delivered in a televised address, are likely to prolong a political deadlock that has kept Iraq without an elected government for nearly 10 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)