FAA acting chief to meet with inspectors before final Boeing 787 signoff

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-08-2022 01:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 01:30 IST
The acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration will meet with agency safety inspectors in South Carolina on Thursday "before the agency determines whether to allow Boeing to resume deliveries of the company’s 787 Dreamliner, an FAA spokesman said.

The purpose of acting Administrator Billy Nolen's "visit is to ensure that the FAA is satisfied that Boeing has taken the appropriate steps to improve manufacturing quality and to guarantee the autonomy of workers who ensure regulatory compliance on the company’s assembly lines," the FAA said.

Reuters reported Friday that the FAA has approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners, citing two people briefed on the matter. Deliveries could resume as soon as later this month, sources told Reuters.

