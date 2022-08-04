Ukraine said Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown, while NATO moved closer to its most significant expansion in decades as it responds to the invasion of Ukraine. DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY

* The U.S. Senate and the Italian parliament both approved Finland and Sweden's accession to NATO. * Zelenskiy is seeking "direct talks" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end the war with Russia, the South China Morning Post reported.

* The first grain ship to leave a Ukrainian port in wartime passed through the Bosphorus Strait en route to Lebanon for a delivery that foreign powers hope will be the first of many to help ease a global food crisis. * Ukraine has to export a minimum 10 million tonnes of grain to help bring down its budget deficit which is running at $5 billion a month, Zelenskiy said.

* Ukraine increased its 2022 crop forecast to 65 million-67 million tonnes of grain from 60 million tonnes. * Russia had no reason to hold up the return of a gas turbine for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that had been serviced in Canada but has since been stranded in Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. European governments accuse Russia of throttling gas supplies in revenge for sanctions.

* One of the companies affected by the sanctions, U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil, is making progress exiting its stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas development in the Russian Far East, a company spokesperson said. FIGHTING

* Russia is engaged in considerable military activity in the east, northeast and south of Ukraine, a statement by the General Staff of the Armed forces said. * Mayor Yevhen Yevtushenko of Nikopol, to the west of Zaporizhzhia in central Ukraine, said on his Telegram channel that his city had been shelled overnight.

* The whole point of the Russian offensive in the east is to force Ukraine to divert its troops from the area that is truly a danger - Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian Presidential Adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted online. * Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports. (Compiled by Himani Sarkar and Grant McCool; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

