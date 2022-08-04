Taiwan says will strengthen self-defense capabilities
04-08-2022
Taiwan will strengthen its self-defense capabilities and closely coordinate with the United States and like-minded countries, foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told a news conference on Thursday, when asked about China's planned military drills.
China announced targeted military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan lasting several days following the arrival of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on Tuesday. Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday.
