Two girls escape from state-run home in Kerala; traced

Two minor inmates of the state-run Nirbhaya Home here escaped in the wee hours of Thursday but were traced and brought back later in the day.

Sources in the Chevayur police here said the two were traced from a nearby area and brought back to the shelter by 11 AM.

Six girls, including two sisters, had escaped from the children's home, housed in the same compound, in late January. Later, all of them were caught by the police and brought back to the facility.

Sources in the District Women and Child Development Office here said the two incidents occurred in different establishments. A host of government establishments including the Nirbhaya centre, state-run special home and children's rescue home are located in the same campus in nearby Vellimadukunnu.

There have been complaints that neither any walls segregating these establishments nor adequate surveillance cameras are there to ensure safety and security of the inmates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)