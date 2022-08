Poland summons Belarusian diplomat over jail sentence for journalist

A Belarusian charge d'affaires was summoned to the Polish foreign ministry on Thursday after a journalist for Polish broadcaster Belsat TV was sentenced to five years in jail, foreign ministry spokesman Lukasz Jasina said on Thursday.

The journalist, Iryna Slaunikava, was found guilty of setting up an extremist group and organizing mass unrest, a verdict Warsaw described as unacceptable and one that it would respond to.

