One killed in scooty crash in Delhi's Janakpuri

A 30-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) conductor died on Thursday after his scooty met with an accident, police said.

After getting information about the incident in Janakpuri area, police reached the scene of the accident found a black scooty next to a person lying unconscious on the road.

He was rushed to DDU Hospital where he was declared brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Janakpuri police station, the DCP said.

The deceased was identified as Naveen Mohar, a resident of Chhawla. He was employed with the DTC as a conductor. Efforts are being made to identify the accused and vehicle which hit the scooty, Bansal added.

