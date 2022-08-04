Left Menu

U.S. opposes any effort to change Taiwan status quo - Blinken

Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 04-08-2022
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The United States opposes any unilateral efforts to change the Taiwan status quo, especially by force, and its policy on Taiwan has not changed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian counterparts on Thursday.

Cross-Straits stability was in the interests of the whole region, he told a meeting in Cambodia, adding also that Washington was eager to hear ideas from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on how it could cooperate with the Quad.

