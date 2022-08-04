U.S. opposes any effort to change Taiwan status quo - Blinken
Reuters | Phnom Penh | Updated: 04-08-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 15:48 IST
- Country:
- Cambodia
The United States opposes any unilateral efforts to change the Taiwan status quo, especially by force, and its policy on Taiwan has not changed, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Southeast Asian counterparts on Thursday.
Cross-Straits stability was in the interests of the whole region, he told a meeting in Cambodia, adding also that Washington was eager to hear ideas from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on how it could cooperate with the Quad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China says U.S. is 'maker of security risks' after Taiwan Strait sailing
China warns of 'forceful measures' if U.S. House Speaker Pelosi visits Taiwan
China threatens 'strong measures' if Pelosi visits Taiwan
European Parliament VP urges renewed China-Taiwan dialogue
Taiwan's concerns on the speed of arms sales will be conveyed to the US, says ex-US defense secretary