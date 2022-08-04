Left Menu

Maha: Two civic officials from Vasai-Virar booked for bribery, yet to be arrested

An assistant municipal commissioner and an engineer of the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation were detained by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a builder, an official said on Thursday.A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the two officials, who are yet to be arrested, and a contract labourer, Palghar ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap said.The complainant had taken the contract of renovating a shop in Zavarpada in Nalasopara.

''The complainant had taken the contract of renovating a shop in Zavarpada in Nalasopara. The AMC and engineer demanded Rs 50,000 for not taking action on some irregularities. They had tried to take money from the complainant several times in June,'' he said.

