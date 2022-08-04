Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:22 IST
Suspicious bag found in Delhi's Rohini, elderly woman claims it later
A suspicious bag was found in Rohini area in the national capital on Thursday, sending the security agencies into a tizzy ahead of the Independence Day, police said.

However, the bag found lying near a canteen in Nirankari colony was later claimed by an elderly woman. She said she had come to the canteen for a meal and forgot to carry the bag with her, a senior police officer said.

The bag was thoroughly checked and was found containing only cosmetic items and other items of the woman, the police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the ''object has been checked and nothing suspicious found''.

