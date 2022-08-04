J-K tourism getting big boost due to transformative initiatives like Art 370 abrogation: Reddy

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:28 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (ANI/file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir registered a ''record footfall'' of tourists at airports and sightseeing places in the last several months due to ''transformative initiatives'' of the Modi government such as the abrogation of Article 370.

His remarks came a day ahead of the third anniversary of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into UTs -- J and K, and Ladakh.

''Thanks to @narendramodi govt's transformational initiatives like Abrogation of Article 370 TOURISM in J&K Gets Big Boost Record footfall of tourists at airports & tourist places Over 79 lakh TOURISTS Visited J&K between Oct 2021 and March 2022,'' the Union culture and tourism minister tweeted.

It was on August 5, 2019, when the Centre ended the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, and restrictions imposed in the region had severely impacted tourism there.

In a major intervention for the upliftment of the tourism sector in J-K, the Union government had made a record allocation of Rs 786 crore in the budget for the tourism sector there, which was Rs 509 crore higher than the last budgetary allocation, officials in Srinagar had said in February 2022.

The officials had added the intent of the massive budgetary allocation was to boost tourism and allied services in the union territory.

