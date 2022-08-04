Left Menu

Zimbabwean novelist Dangarembga to face trial in 2020 protest case

Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko dismissed Dangarembga's bid to have the charges dropped and said she would face trial on Aug. 10. A fierce critic of the government who has been fighting for years against corruption and demanding reforms, Dangarembga appeared defiant outside the court on Thursday.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:51 IST
Zimbabwean novelist Dangarembga to face trial in 2020 protest case
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Prize-winning Zimbabwean novelist and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga will face trial next week for staging an anti-government protest in 2020, a court ruled on Thursday. Dangarembga was charged with breaking COVID-19 lockdown measures to hold an illegal gathering, after she staged https://reut.rs/3Q6ayf2 a protest criticising the government's efforts to deal with corruption and a struggling economy in July 2020.

Human rights lawyers said at the time that dozens of activists were arrested by the security forces deployed to quell protests against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government. There were also reports of abductions and torture, which the government has denied. Harare magistrate Barbara Mateko dismissed Dangarembga's bid to have the charges dropped and said she would face trial on Aug. 10.

A fierce critic of the government who has been fighting for years against corruption and demanding reforms, Dangarembga appeared defiant outside the court on Thursday. "Zimbabweans has the right to demonstrate and if an issue arise and I feel it needs demonstrating, l will surely do it again," she said.

The 63-year-old's first novel, "Nervous Conditions", won the African section of the Commonwealth Writers' Prize in 1989. Her book "This Mournable Body" was nominated for a Booker Prize in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022