Left Menu

EU aims for 8 bln euro Ukraine funding package by September - German govt official

In May, the European Commission proposed up to 9 billion euros in loans to Ukraine during 2022 to keep the country running and set up a reconstruction package made up of grants and loans and modelled on the EU's own recovery fund. The Group of Seven's financial leaders agreed later that month on $9.5 billion in new aid, mainly from the United States, with the European Commission contributing $1 billion in grants and Germany chipping in with a similar amount that Berlin has already paid.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 18:58 IST
EU aims for 8 bln euro Ukraine funding package by September - German govt official

The European Union intends to put together a financing package for Ukraine worth around 8 billion euros ($8.15 billion) by September, a German government official said.

The package includes funds already pledged. It will be split between grants and loans, the official, who did not wish to be identified, told journalists on Thursday. In May, the European Commission proposed up to 9 billion euros in loans to Ukraine during 2022 to keep the country running and set up a reconstruction package made up of grants and loans and modelled on the EU's own recovery fund.

The Group of Seven's financial leaders agreed later that month on $9.5 billion in new aid, mainly from the United States, with the European Commission contributing $1 billion in grants and Germany chipping in with a similar amount that Berlin has already paid. The rest of the EU aid proposed in May would be presented in the September package, to which Germany will also contribute, the official said.

The envisaged funds should support the Ukrainian budget, while military, humanitarian and reconstruction aid would be financed from other sources, the official said. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday its budget deficit was running at $5 billion a month.

($1 = 0.9818 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global
4
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022