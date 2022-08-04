Left Menu

Wife, mother of lawyer shot dead in Haryana's Hansi

PTI | Hisar | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:16 IST
The wife and mother of a lawyer were shot dead on Thursday in Haryana's Hansi town, about 27 km from here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when four unidentified people entered the house of lawyer Bunty Yadav in the Adarsh Nagar locality.

As soon as they entered the house, they started firing at the family. Bunty's wife Supriya (27) and mother Geeta Yadav (62) were shot at, said police.

Supriya was preparing tea in the kitchen while Geeta Yadav was in her room.

Police said Bunty Yadav saved his life by locking himself in a room.

The attackers fled in a car immediately.

When neighbours rushed to the house, they saw blood splattered in the kitchen and the bedroom. After the attackers left, advocate Bunty took his mother and wife to a government hospital in Hansi in a car.

They were referred to Hisar by doctors. They were taken to a private hospital in Hisar, where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police said a case has been registered. The reason behind the attack is yet to be known, police said.

