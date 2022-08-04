Japan's Hayashi agrees with Blinken to condemn China missile launch -Kyodo

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi agreed with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to strongly condemn China's ballistic missile launch on Thursday, Kyodo news agency quoted Hayashi as saying. Both Hayashi and Blinken were in Cambodia to attend ASEAN regional bloc-related meetings.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said five ballistic missiles fired by China appeared to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone, part of military exercises launched by Beijing in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)