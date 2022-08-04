Heroin worth Rs 1.92 crore seized, Myanmarese national held
PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:48 IST
Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation seized 458 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.92 crore in Aizawl on Thursday.
A Myanmarese national has been arrested for possessing the contraband, an Assam Rifles statement said.
The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the state police for further legal action, it said.
