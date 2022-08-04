Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 1.92 crore seized, Myanmarese national held

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-08-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 19:48 IST
Heroin worth Rs 1.92 crore seized, Myanmarese national held
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation seized 458 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.92 crore in Aizawl on Thursday.

A Myanmarese national has been arrested for possessing the contraband, an Assam Rifles statement said.

The seized contraband and the accused were handed over to the state police for further legal action, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022