Russian court: Griner is guilty

A Russian court on Thursday ruled that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of drugs possession and smuggling after she pleaded guilty to bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges to Russia.

In its ruling, the court said that Griner committed the crime "deliberately", despite the defendant having said that it was an "honest mistake".

