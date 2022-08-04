Russian court: Griner is guilty
Reuters | Khimki | Updated: 04-08-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 20:28 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A Russian court on Thursday ruled that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of drugs possession and smuggling after she pleaded guilty to bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges to Russia.
In its ruling, the court said that Griner committed the crime "deliberately", despite the defendant having said that it was an "honest mistake".
