U.S. diplomat says Griner sentence 'a miscarriage of justice'

Chargé d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, said on Thursday that the 9 year prison sentence given to U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner had been "a miscarriage of justice".

Rood was speaking outside the courtroom where Griner was found guilty of drugs possession and smuggling for entering Russia with cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)