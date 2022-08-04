Left Menu

U.S. diplomat says Griner sentence 'a miscarriage of justice'

Reuters | Khimki | Updated: 04-08-2022 21:15 IST
  • Russia

Chargé d'affaires of the U.S. embassy in Moscow, Elizabeth Rood, said on Thursday that the 9 year prison sentence given to U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner had been "a miscarriage of justice".

Rood was speaking outside the courtroom where Griner was found guilty of drugs possession and smuggling for entering Russia with cannabis-infused vape cartridges.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

