Left Menu

Canada to help train Ukrainian recruits in United Kingdom

"We have now entered a new and very dangerous phase of this conflict with (Russia) engaging in a protracted attempt to inflict long-term damage on Ukraine and its people," Anand said in Toronto. "I am therefore announcing today that we are fulfilling our promise to resume large-scale training." The deployment will last four months.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 04-08-2022 21:22 IST
Canada to help train Ukrainian recruits in United Kingdom

Canada will send up to 225 personnel to the United Kingdom to train Ukrainian military recruits, starting with the first troops next week, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said on Thursday. Ukraine has been forced to cede some territory in the east of the country in the face of a Russian offensive, and the head of the NATO military alliance said Moscow must not be allowed to win the war, which began with Russia's invasion in February.

The Canadian Armed Forces has trained more than 33,000 Ukrainian military and security personnel since 2015, but paused aspects of the training effort since February. "We have now entered a new and very dangerous phase of this conflict with (Russia) engaging in a protracted attempt to inflict long-term damage on Ukraine and its people," Anand said in Toronto.

"I am therefore announcing today that we are fulfilling our promise to resume large-scale training." The deployment will last four months. Most of the soldiers will come from 3rd Battalion Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, based in Edmonton, Alberta.

The Ukrainian Canadian Congress, a group representing the Ukrainian diaspora in Canada, welcomed Canada's resumption of training, saying Canadian expertise will greatly benefit Ukraine. The Netherlands and New Zealand have also committed military trainers to the U.K.-led mission.

Canadian-led training, to take place at a military base in southeast England, will include weapons handling, first aid and patrol tactics. Last month, Canada said it would send 39 General Dynamics-made armored vehicles https://www.reuters.com/world/canada-send-39-armored-vehicles-ukraine-this-summer-2022-07-07 to Ukraine this summer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

U.S. grand jury subpoenas former Trump counsel Pat Cipollone -report

 Global
2
Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation routes -official media

Taiwan negotiates with Japan, Philippines to find alternative aviation route...

 Taiwan
3
14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

14 new aircraft stands operational at Delhi airport's Terminal 1

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Airbus axes remaining A350 jet deal with Qatar -sources

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022