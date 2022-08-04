U.S. delays Minuteman III missile test amid tensions over Taiwan - WSJ

The Biden administration postponed a routine test launch of an Air Force Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile to avoid escalating tensions with Beijing amid China's show of force near Taiwan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday https://on.wsj.com/3Stfn3y citing U.S. officials.

U.S. officials did not say how long the delay might last, but one said it might last 10 days, the report added. Pentagon officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

