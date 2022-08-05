Left Menu

China's military makes dozens of crossings of Taiwan median line - source

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-08-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 12:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
About 10 Chinese navy ships and 20 military aircraft briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait median line on Friday morning, a Taiwan source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Around 10 Chinese navy ships crossed the median line and remained in the area on Friday morning, and about 20 Chinese military aircraft briefly crossed the median line, said the person, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Earlier, Taiwan's defence ministry said the island's military has dispatched aircraft and ships and deployed land-based missile systems to monitor the situation there, as China conducts large-scale military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

