Mumbai: Rs 7.5 lakh extorted from man after video chat with woman

A 43-year-old man from Chinchpokli in Mumbai has lost Rs 7.5 lakh allegedly in a 'sextortion' racket in which he was threatened with an abetment to suicide case, a police official said on Friday.

The man had recently indulged in a video chat with a woman who started undressing during the conversation, and soon after he got a call from a person falsely identifying himself as Delhi cyber crime branch official Arun Saxena, the official said.

''The accused, who was calling himself Arun Saxena, told the man that the woman he had chatted with had committed suicide after her pornographic videos got circulated. The accused threatened to implicate the man in an abetment to suicide case and extorted Rs 7.5 lakh between July 15 and 18,'' the official said.

''On the demand of the accused, he paid Rs 2.53 lakh to get all such videos deleted from various sites on the internet and Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the woman. The victim approached police after the accused started demanding more money on various pretexts,'' he added.

A case was registered but no arrest has been made so far, the official said.

